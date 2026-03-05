Somalia's new constitution will see directly elected lawmakers

Somalia has passed a new constitution that will see lawmakers directly elected by the public for the first time.

In recent years, MPs voted for the president, while clan heads and elders elected lawmakers in both the federal government and regional states.

Described as "an historic victory" by Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre, the move was passed on Wednesday despite a boycott by an opposition alliance.

"This becomes the first official constitution Somalia has had since the civil war, after the federal parliament decided to vote and approve it," said MP Mohamed Hassan Bulale.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has been pushing for the new constitution and has said that elections will be held in June.

But Wednesday's amendments extended his mandate by one year, indicating that the vote may not take place for 12 months.

There are questions over Somalia's ability to hold elections.

Faced with a major insurgent threat from the Al-Qaeda-affiliated Al-Shabaab and a lack of infrastructure, the roll-out faces significant logistical and security challenges.

Somalia is also deeply fractured along state lines, with leaders in Jubaland and Puntland strongly opposed to efforts by Mohamud to centralise governance.

The breakaway region of Somaliland, meanwhile, has run its own affairs entirely separately since 1991, and was recognised as an independent country by Israel in December.