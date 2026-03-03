Sudan government says drone attacks came 'from Ethiopian territory'

Sudan’s army-aligned government has accused Ethiopia of involvement in recent drone strikes, saying attacks launched “from inside Ethiopian territory” targeted sites in Sudan in February and March.

In a statement on Monday, Sudan’s foreign ministry warned Ethiopian authorities of what it called the consequences of these “hostile acts,” describing the incidents as “clear aggression.” The statement did not specify who carried out the attacks, how many occurred, or which locations were hit. It marks the first time Khartoum has officially accused Ethiopia of interference in Sudan’s nearly three-year-long war between the regular army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

The conflict has increasingly drawn in regional and international actors. At a recent UN Security Council meeting, British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said the absence of a ceasefire was due to military leaders believing victory was still possible as they continue to acquire more lethal weapons, citing external support from multiple states.

Sudanese officials have also accused the United Arab Emirates of increasing arms shipments via Ethiopia to the RSF since late 2025, allegations Abu Dhabi denies. Meanwhile, army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan is backed by Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk has warned that civilian killings have more than doubled this year, describing the war as “bloody and senseless” and fuelled by foreign sponsors. Amid fears of regional spillover, Chad has closed its border with Sudan.