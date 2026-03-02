Welcome to Africanews

Ethiopia marks battle of Adwa anniversary amid rising tensions with Eritrea

Members of the Ethiopian Patriotic Association, whose purpose is to honor resistance fighters in Italian East Africa.   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Ethiopia

With full military pomp, Ethiopia has marked the 130th anniversary of the historic Battle of Adwa, celebrating its 1896 victory over invading Italian forces, a triumph that ensured the country was never colonized and remains a powerful symbol of national pride.

But beneath the parades and patriotic displays, tensions are simmering. The government is invoking the legacy of Adwa as it mobilizes support amid growing strains with neighboring Eritrea over access to the sea.

Participants at the celebrations voiced mixed views. Zebenay Tadesse warned against conflict, saying war “results in the shedding of blood, the loss of lives, and the devastation of nations,” and called for dialogue and shared use of port resources.

Others framed the issue as a modern struggle. Mulatwa Wolde described securing port access and national prosperity as “a contemporary Adwa,” urging Ethiopians to unite peacefully to restore access to the sea.

Ethiopia became landlocked in 1993 when Eritrea gained independence, taking with it the vital port of Assab. Today, the Horn of Africa nation of nearly 130 million people considers regaining maritime access a strategic priority.

Veteran Beta Duguma said Ethiopia’s historical influence underscored the importance of unity in securing access to the Red Sea.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has made sea access a central goal of his government. Critics, however, warn the push risks inflaming tensions with Asmara, as Addis Ababa accuses Eritrea of backing rebel groups to destabilize Ethiopia.

