Erdogan in Addis: Turkey deepens Ethiopia ties

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is in Ethiopia for his first official visit since 2015. He was received by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed with an elaborate ceremony at the presidential palace in Addis Ababa.

The visit comes as Türkiye and Ethiopia mark 100 years since the opening of the Turkish Embassy in the capital, with relations dating back to Ottoman times. Ties have deepened in recent years, with Ankara mediating between Ethiopia and Somalia.

Ethiopian media have broadly welcomed the trip, highlighting historic links, growing trade and Türkiye’s diplomatic role. State broadcaster Fana calls it a new stage in relations, while private outlet Addis Standard ties it to regional tensions and possible new deals.

Analysts say the partnership rests on a shared political outlook. Ankara has backed Ethiopia on issues such as the Nile and its push for sea access, and Erdoğan’s visit is expected to reinforce Türkiye’s role in easing tensions with Somalia after the 2025 Ankara Declaration.

Bilateral trade reached $253 million in 2025, up 5%, and Türkiye is now among Ethiopia’s top four foreign investors, part of a wider push that has expanded its African embassy network to 44 missions.