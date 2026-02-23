Ethiopia marks 65th army anniversary amid Tigray tensions

Ethiopia celebrated the 65th anniversary of its Special Operations Command on Sunday in Hawassa, with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed praising the military's modernization efforts, as renewed tensions simmer along the Tigray border—the region devastated by civil war between 2020 and 2022.

The event at Hawassa International Stadium drew senior leaders including Chief of General Staff Field Marshal Birhanu Jula and Deputy Chief General Abebaw Tadesse.

Elders from the Sidama community performed the traditional Qeetala ceremony, symbolizing honor and unity.

Display of modernized capabilities

Troops showcased precision drills, water-borne exercises, and coordinated airborne operations.

Abiy emphasized that defense reforms have transformed the command into a modern force integrating airborne, commando, and counter-terrorism divisions. "Ethiopia is a nation built by generations of heroes," he said.

Celebration amid regional tensions

The anniversary comes as tensions persist in northern Tigray, where the 2020-2022 conflict killed hundreds of thousands.

The show of force signals Ethiopia's determination to maintain military readiness while honoring six decades of service safeguarding national sovereignty.