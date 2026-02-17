Erdogan slams Israel over Somaliland recognition, warns of horn of Africa instability

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has criticised Israel’s move to recognise the breakaway Republic of Somaliland, saying the decision will not benefit Somaliland or the wider region.

Erdogan said he had condemned the move in December as illegal and unacceptable and accused Israel of trying to destabilise the Horn of Africa.

"We believe that the region’s problems should be resolved by the countries of the region themselves, and that the Horn of Africa should not be turned into an arena of struggle for foreign powers. In this context, I would like to reiterate once again that Israel's recognition of Somaliland benefits neither Somaliland nor the Horn of Africa," Erdogan said

Speaking in Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa, he said Turkey values the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states in the region and does not want new conflicts. He urged regional countries to resolve their own disputes and warned against the Horn of Africa becoming a battleground for foreign powers.

Turkey has been expanding its influence in Africa by training Somalia’s security forces and deepening ties with countries including Ethiopia.

In response to the Somaliland move, Somalia has cut ties with the United Arab Emirates, accusing it of backing Israel’s decision. Mogadishu has since signed a defence pact with Qatar, while Turkey has sent fighter jets to its base in Somalia in a show of support for the Somali government.