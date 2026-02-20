Putin welcomes Madagascar's President, pledges expanded cooperation

Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed Madagascar's President Michael Randrianirina to the Kremlin on Thursday, pledging to deepen bilateral ties across multiple sectors and collaborate on international platforms.

In his welcoming remarks, Putin highlighted "many interesting directed interactions" between the two nations, citing agriculture, geological exploration, energy, medicine, healthcare, and education as key areas of cooperation.

He noted that Madagascan youth are already training in Russian higher education institutions, with many obtaining qualifications.

Commitment to multilateral collaboration

"We are ready to develop these relations in the humanitarian sphere, as well as to work with you on international platforms, including the United Nations Organization," Putin added, signaling Moscow's interest in strengthening diplomatic coordination with the African island nation.