Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Putin welcomes Madagascar's President, pledges expanded cooperation

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Madagascar's President Michael Randrianirina shake hands during their meeting in Moscow, Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026.   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo
By Dominic Wabwireh

with AP

Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed Madagascar's President Michael Randrianirina to the Kremlin on Thursday, pledging to deepen bilateral ties across multiple sectors and collaborate on international platforms.

In his welcoming remarks, Putin highlighted "many interesting directed interactions" between the two nations, citing agriculture, geological exploration, energy, medicine, healthcare, and education as key areas of cooperation.

He noted that Madagascan youth are already training in Russian higher education institutions, with many obtaining qualifications.

Commitment to multilateral collaboration

"We are ready to develop these relations in the humanitarian sphere, as well as to work with you on international platforms, including the United Nations Organization," Putin added, signaling Moscow's interest in strengthening diplomatic coordination with the African island nation.

Related articles

Most read

Related articles

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..