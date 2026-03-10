Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Madagascar interim leader dissolves entire government, dismisses PM

Col. Michael Randrianirina arrives at the high constitutional court to be sworn in as President in Antananarivo, Madagascar, Friday, Oct. 17, 2025.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

Madagascar politics

The President of Madagascar, Michael Randrianirina, has dissolved the entire government, including dismissing the Prime Minister.

In a statement issued on Monday through the government spokesperson, the government has ceased its functions and that President Randrianirina will appoint the next Prime Minister as stipulated by the country's constitution.

No reason has been given for the dissolution

Colonel Michael Randrianirina has been Madagascar's interim leader since the former president fled in October following demonstrations.

Youth-led demonstrations that started in September against persistent water and power shortages snowballed into a protest movement that the government tried to stop with a crackdown, which left many people dead and injured.

Last year, the Southern Africa African Development Community had directed the military rulers to give direction in the roadmap to restoring democracy in Madagascar, including elections by the end of February.

Pressure has also been mounting, especially from the GenZ movement that helped bring him to power, calling for inclusivity in the government.

Reports indicate that two activist movements, Gen Z and Gen Y, have given the government a 72-hour ultimatum for Randrianirina's resignation.

The alleged frustration and poor performance of his government.

The movements had rejected the appointment of a new Prime Minister in October, saying it was not made in a transparent manner or with consultation.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..