South Sudan: UN official concerned over human rights violations

As accounts of human rights violations in South Sudan pile up, the spokesperson for the UN high comisisoner of human rights has voiced concern

Seif Magango said, “in the past 17 days, more than 160 civilians have been killed, at least 139 of them by fighters from the Bul Nuer ethnic group in Abiemnom locality, in the Ruweng Administrative Area, on 1 March. On 21 February, 21 civilians were killed by government forces in Panko village, Ayod County, Jonglei State, when soldiers lured them into gathering at one place promising to give them food aid, then opened fire on them.''

''Fifteen women and three girls were among those killed. That same day, soldiers reportedly tied up and beheaded four civilians – one elderly man, a woman, a boy, and a girl - in Thiam village of Wau Payam, Western Bahr al Ghazal State,” he added.

He called for an immediate ceasefire in the country, which has been plagued by violence for years.

“We call for a ceasefire to be agreed as promptly as possible to save lives, to turn this conflict in the direction of a negotiated solution. Parties to the conflict must also desist from attacking civilians and civilian objects and ensure safe and constant and sustained flow of humanitarian aid to all in need, consistent with our obligations under international law.''

According to local officials, at least 178 people were killed in an attack on Sunday when a group of unidentified men launched an attack in the north of the country.

Government forces are attempting to retake territory from those loyal to First Vice-President Riek Machar, who has been suspended from his role after being accused of plotting to overthrow President Salva Kiir.