Sudan's paramilitary RSF claims to have captured another town in Darfur region

Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces claims to have captured another town in its ongoing war with the army.

It posted a message on social media accompanied by video footage showing armed men celebrating beneath a banner reading “District of al-Tina”.

But several media are reporting the military and its allied Joint Forces as saying they repelled Saturday’s attack on the strategic town near the border with Chad in North Darfur state.

The pro-army governor of Darfur, Minni Arko Minawi, described the assault on al-Tina as "repeated criminal behaviour embodying the worst offences against the innocent".

The war between the RSF and the Sudanese army began nearly three years ago and has spiralled into one of the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

It’s estimated that tens of thousands have been killed in the conflict which the United Nations says has forced about 11 million people from their homes.

Since the RSF captured North Darfur’s capital, al-Fasher in October, the paramilitary group has carried out several operations near the Chad border.

On Thursday, the United Nations' independent fact-finding mission on Sudan said the group’s takeover of the town bore "the hallmarks of genocide".

Of Sudan’s 18 states, the RSF controls the five Darfur states in the west, except for parts of North Darfur that remain under army control, while the military retains control over most of the remaining states, including the capital, Khartoum.

The RSF claims came as its leader, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, held talks in Entebbe on Friday with Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni aimed at ending the conflict in Sudan.