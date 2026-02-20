UN Goodwill Ambassador Kristin Davis meets refugees in South Sudanese

Amid the deepening emergency caused by the war in neighbouring Sudan, American actor and "Sex and the City" star -- Kristin Davis -- recently visited neighbouring South Sudan.

A Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Refugee Agency, she travelled to Renk Transit Centre and the Joda border crossing meeting with Sudanese and South Sudanese refugees.

Davis listened to mothers who had survived brutal violence, girls forced to flee their homes, and families uprooted time and time again.

Sudan’s war started in April 2023, when simmering tensions between army and paramilitary leaders turned into open fighting in the capital Khartoum, spreading to other parts of the country.

The almost three-year-long conflict has created what the UN says it the world’s largest humanitarian crisis and has resulted in the displacement of an estimated 13 million people.

Yet, it is one of the most underfunded.

Davis, who has been a Goodwill Ambassador since 2017 and has visited the country before, said the level of need was huge.

Calling for urgent support, she said people are not asking for sympathy – but help to survive the emergency in the hope of building a better future.

There are also high levels of tension in South Sudan.

Analysts fear that friction between the President and the country’s First Vice President could plunge the country into a new civil war.