South Sudan army announces recapture of major rebel-held town

South Sudan's government forces announce the recapture of the opposition-held town of Akobo -- the latest flashpoint in fighting between rival armies that has brought the country back to the brink of all-out civil war.

"Akobo is safe, the surrounding areas are safe," says General Lul Ruai Koang, a spokesperson for the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces (SSPDF), in the capital Juba.

Prior to the offensive, the army had issued an evacuation order for civilians, United Nations agencies and aid workers.

Some 200,000 people fled to neighboring Ethiopia as a result.

South Sudan gained independence in 2011 but soon descended into civil war and remains mired in extreme poverty and corruption.

A 2018 power-sharing deal between President Salva Kiir and his long-time rival Riek Machar has been unravelling since early 2025, with clashes in multiple areas and fears of a return to full-blown war.