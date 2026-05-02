Congolese cyclist begins 14,000km peace ride through 17 countries

A Congolese cyclist from Goma has begun an ambitious journey across Africa in a powerful call for peace and unity.

Miguel Masaisai set off on Friday, the first of May, aiming to travel all the way from Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo to Rabat, Morocco, entirely by bicycle.

Speaking at the start of his journey, Masaisai said he was leaving Goma with gratitude, emotion and determination, carrying with him the prayers, encouragement and love of the city’s children.

Through this initiative, the young cyclist says he wants to promote peace, restore hope and strengthen unity among African youth.

This is not his first long-distance challenge. Masaisai previously completed a journey of more than six thousand kilometres from Goma to Cape Town, crossing several countries including Rwanda, Tanzania, Zambia, Botswana and Namibia before reaching South Africa.

After that trip, he says he fell ill from exhaustion and received treatment in Kinshasa. Since then, he has trained in both Kenya and the DRC to regain top physical condition.

For this new challenge, Masaisai is expected to cover nearly fourteen thousand kilometres and pass through fourteen countries on his way to Morocco.

His journey is being seen as both a personal test of endurance and a symbolic message of peace from a region that has faced years of conflict.