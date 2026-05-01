New Orleans' Jazz Fest honors Jamaican heritage

Rhythm is the reason for thousands of people flocking to New Orleans' Jazz and Heritage festival, and each year in the middle of the fairgrounds is where the Cultural Exchange Pavilion honors a different country or territory.

This year the pavilion honors Jamaica with native food, drinks and artists across the island, including communities impacted by Hurricane Melissa.

Melissa was one of the strongest Atlantic hurricanes to make landfall and brought destructive weather to Jamaica, Haiti, the Dominican Republic and Cuba, causing dozens of deaths across the Caribbean.

For Omar Daley, the invitation to Jazz Fest was a lifeline to rebuild his home in Jamaica.

"I lost my products that I have, I lost raw materials. The first thing was to say okay, ensuring that my family is safe."

Daley is from is from the Parish of Westmoreland where he founded First Straw, a company that creates handcrafted baskets and home décor with the Artisan Village at Falmouth.

Sponsors of the festival helped Daley and his wife prepare and travel for one of Louisiana's largest yearly events.

"Even when there seems like there's no hope, hope comes along", he said.

At his first Jazz Fest experience, he says hopes to preserve the art of basket weaving and bring the vibes of Jamaica to New Orleans.

This year's festival will also include performances from Jamaican musicians like Sean Paul, Stephen and Ziggy Marley along with others like Lila Ike, Jesse Royal and Rik Jam and the Island Federation.