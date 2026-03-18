Dublin St Patrick’s festival draws 500,000 as Irish roots take centre stage

Around 500,000 spectators lined the route from Parnell Square to Cuffe Street for Dublin's St Patrick's Day Parade, where 3,000 participants and 12 floats marched under the "Roots" theme. Performers from the United States and Scotland joined Irish music groups and acrobats. The festival spanned 14–17 March across the capital, featuring a grand céilí at Merrion Square and concerts at the 3Arena and National Concert Hall. Contrary to speculation, Paul Mescal was not Grand Marshal. The parade was led by Vogue Williams, a Dublin-born presenter, model and podcast host, who opened proceedings on 17 March. Organisers highlighted Irish heritage amid global uncertainty, as millions joined similar celebrations in New York and Chicago.