Lebanon: Beirut’s southern suburbs bombarded by Israeli strikes

Lebanon has been hit by new Israeli strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs, where several buildings were destroyed overnight, Lebanese state media reports. Thick smoke rose over the area as firefighters battled blazes and residents cleared debris from damaged streets. Emergency crews deployed at dawn to search the sites; no immediate casualties were reported, but destruction spanned multiple neighborhoods, with additional strikes south of the capital straining local services. The attacks coincide with intensifying Israel-Hezbollah clashes. Israel targets Hezbollah positions, while the group fires rockets into northern Israel; ground operations in southern Lebanon heighten fears of wider escalation. Authorities report over one million displaced since early March. Many have moved north or taken shelter in crowded centres, with some forced to sleep in cars as capacity runs out.