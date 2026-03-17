Kenya: Nairobi building collapse kills at least two and injures several others

The incident happened in the Shauri Moyo area, where structures had been marked for removal under a river regeneration project. According to the Interior Ministry, the building gave way as work was under way, trapping several people under the rubble. Rescue teams, including soldiers and emergency workers, were quickly deployed to search for survivors. At least four others were injured, and two people were pulled out alive. The cause of the collapse has not yet been established. The building stood within an area targeted for the clearance of unsafe or illegal riverside structures. Nairobi has seen repeated incidents of this kind, driven by fast urban expansion and limited oversight. Specialists cite illegal modifications and substandard materials as key risks. Authorities say inspections will be stepped up, though their impact remains uncertain.