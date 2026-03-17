Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

No Comment

Lava flows reach ocean on Réunion island for first time in nearly two decades

Lava flows from the Piton de la Fournaise volcano have reached the ocean on France’s Réunion island for the first time in 19 years, following an eruption that began a month ago. Spectacular images show molten rock pouring into the sea, as residents and tourists gathered to witness the rare event. Authorities closed nearby roads as crowds walked towards viewing points, while helicopters monitored the area. Locals described the scene as “spectacular” and a once-in-a-lifetime experience, as lava also continued to spread through forested areas before reaching the coastline.

More about
Réunion Volcano eruption Lava

up next

More from no comment

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..