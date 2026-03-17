Lava flows reach ocean on Réunion island for first time in nearly two decades

Lava flows from the Piton de la Fournaise volcano have reached the ocean on France’s Réunion island for the first time in 19 years, following an eruption that began a month ago. Spectacular images show molten rock pouring into the sea, as residents and tourists gathered to witness the rare event. Authorities closed nearby roads as crowds walked towards viewing points, while helicopters monitored the area. Locals described the scene as “spectacular” and a once-in-a-lifetime experience, as lava also continued to spread through forested areas before reaching the coastline.