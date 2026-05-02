Kenya floods leave roads impassable in Syokimau

Motorists and residents in Syokimau, Machakos County, just southeast of Nairobi, are facing major disruption after heavy rains triggered flooding in the area.

The flooding has left roads nearly impassable, with many vehicles stranded and commuters unable to get to work.

Residents say the situation has brought daily life to a halt, with some people forced to stay in their homes because there is simply no safe way through the flooded roads.

"The most frustrating thing, right now, I was supposed to go to work, but now I can't go to work because the cars can't move because my car will get stuck. So you see, it's another wasted day, which translates to money. So right now, as you can see, like everybody has not been able to move out of their houses because as you can see, there's nowhere to pass," said Abdulrahim Weku, a local resident.

A taxi driver, Johnson Kaburi, also spoke of the economic toll, noting that several drivers trapped in endless traffic continue to waste time and fuel.

"I do taxi business. I went around 6:20. I dropped a client off at SGR (Standard Gauge Railway, ed.), and since then, I've been waiting in traffic. It has been hectic because I haven't moved. I've made a lot of losses today. It is really bad for me because I'm supposed to be sleeping right now. I normally sleep during the daytime, and the whole night, because of this traffic, I've made only two trips," said Johnson Kaburi, a taxi driver.

Recent floods in Nairobi and other regions have claimed more than 80 lives.

Scientists say human-caused climate change is increasing the probability, length and severity of extreme weather events. Studies indicate that East Africa has been hit by more severe rainfall and droughts over the past two decades.

The flooding highlights the continuing impact of heavy rainfall on transport and livelihoods in parts of Kenya, as residents call for urgent measures to ease movement and improve drainage in flood-prone areas.