Reform UK to block visas for Ghana, Nigeria, Jamaica over slavery reparations

A row has erupted after Nigel Farage’s party, Reform UK, unveiled plans to refuse visas to nationals from countries pursuing compensation for the transatlantic slave trade, drawing sharp criticism from Caribbean leaders.

The proposal, announced on Tuesday, would target states advocating for reparations, including members of the Commonwealth such as Ghana and Jamaica.

Reform UK, which currently holds a small number of seats in parliament but is polling strongly ahead of the next general election, said the measure is intended to push back against what it sees as unfair demands on Britain.

The party’s home affairs lead, Zia Yusuf, argued that calls for reparations overlook Britain’s role in abolishing slavery and enforcing its ban globally, describing such demands as offensive.

However, the reaction from regional bodies was swift. Caribbean Community, alongside the African Union and several Latin American nations, has long maintained that reparations are necessary not only for historical accountability but also to address enduring inequalities linked to slavery.

Hilary Beckles, who heads the CARICOM Reparations Commission, condemned the proposal, warning it risks deepening injustice rather than resolving it. He described the idea of penalising countries seeking redress as “tragic,” adding that it echoes attitudes from the era when emancipation itself was resisted.

The debate over reparations has intensified in recent years, with advocates calling for formal apologies, financial redress and the return of looted cultural heritage.

At the same time, opposition has hardened among some Western leaders. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has signalled reluctance to engage, saying the focus should remain on the future rather than revisiting the past.

The controversy also comes on the heels of a recent move at the United Nations, where a resolution led by Ghana labelled the transatlantic slave trade the “gravest crime against humanity” and renewed calls for reparative justice. Former colonial powers, including the United Kingdom, chose to abstain.