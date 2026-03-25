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Ghana pushes UN Resolution to recognize Slave Trade as crime against humanity

FILE - Ghana's President John Mahama speaks to the media at the Jubilee House in Accra, Ghana, Sept. 10, 2025. (Ghana Presidency via AP, File)   -  
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AP/AP
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Ghana

Ghana is intensifying its diplomatic campaign at the United Nations, combining cultural expression and political advocacy to push for global recognition of the transatlantic slave trade as the gravest crime against humanity.

Speaking in New York, John Dramani Mahama emphasized that the legacy of slavery is rooted in the systematic dehumanization of Africans, shaping inequalities that persist today. His remarks came during a high-level meeting focused on reparatory justice.

Ghana has formally submitted a draft resolution to the United Nations General Assembly, aiming to reframe international understanding of the slave trade and its long-term consequences.

Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa underscored that the initiative is not about comparing historical suffering, but about ensuring acknowledgment and dignity. He pushed back against calls to treat slavery as a closed chapter, arguing that dismissing its impact ignores enduring injustices and undermines the value of those affected.

As part of the effort, Ghana is also ramping up initiatives to document and preserve historical records of slavery, reinforcing its case for recognition and accountability on the global stage.

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