UN slave trade resolution welcomed in West Africa, African Union

The UN passed a resolution on Wednesday to recognise the transatlantic slave trade as "the gravest crime against humanity". The decision was welcomed across West Africa and also at the African Union.

"This is a historic moment," said Wenceslas Avosse from Benin, after the United Nations designated the African slave trade as "the gravest crime against humanity," despite opposition by the US and some European countries.

"This is a powerful acknowledgement of the injustices suffered by Africans and their descendants," Avosse added.

The UN resolution was celebrated across West African countries such as Benin, Togo and Ghana, the initiating country for the resolution.

West Africa was the main part of Africa affected by the transatlantic slave trade. The region was a hunting ground for slave merchants, and ships filled with slaves sailed towards the Americas from ports like Ouidah and Lagos.

The resolution was also welcomed at a transnational level by the African Union.

In a statement, it commended Ghana for its initiative and said: “This historic decision marks an important step toward truth, justice, and healing, and reinforces the urgent need to address the enduring legacy of slavery."

"The AUC Chairperson reiterated the African Union’s call for comprehensive acknowledgment of the historical and contemporary impacts of slavery, including the pursuit of reparative justice," further said the statement published by the African Union.