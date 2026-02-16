Welcome to Africanews

African Union adopts resolution calling slavery and colonialism genocide

Chairman of the African Union Commission Mahmoud Ali Youssouf delivers a speech during the annual African Union Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Feb. 14, 2026  
By Rédaction Africanews

and Agencies

Ethiopia

African Union leaders meeting at at a two-day summit in Addis Ababa have adopted a resolution that describes slavery, deportation and colonialism as genocide and crimes against the people of Africa.

Chairman Mahmoud Ali Youssouf also called for an end to what he called the extermination of the Palestinian people.

"The conference recognises colonisation as a crime against humanity. That’s very important. And the conference expresses its solidarity with Palestine and the Palestinian people.”

Member states agreed to designate November 30 as the "African Day of Tribute to African Martyrs and Victims of the Transatlantic Slave Trade, Colonization, and Apartheid.”

They said they would keep the issue under review and work together towards the recognition of the resolution at the international level.

