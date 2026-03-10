Ghana grants citizenship to members of African diaspora

New Ghanaian citizens took the oath of allegiance on Monday at a swearing in ceremony in Accra.

Once a central part of the trans-Atlantic slave trade, Ghana has become a prime destination for members of the historical diaspora wanting to reclaim their heritage.

"We believe that reconnecting African and her diaspora heals historical wounds and unleashes new possibilities for global cooperation, cultural renewal and economic transformation," Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, Vice President of Ghana, said in a speech to the newly minted Ghanaians.

Since recognizing the historical diaspora ten years ago, Ghana has sworn in a thousand new citizens. And for them, the ceremony represents more than a legal process.

"I feel elated. I'm excited for the future," said new citizen Chauncia Willis Johnson. "I'm excited for what I, my family, my friends, my loved ones who will join me, I'm excited for what we will pour into Ghana and also what we will learn at the feet of Ghanaians."

Last month, Ghana temporarily suspended new citizenship applications, saying it was working to make the process more accessible and more efficient. Authorities haven’t yet said when the application process will resume.