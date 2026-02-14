More than 200,000 in Munich rally for Reza Pahlavi and regime change in Iran

Germany became a focal point for Iran’s opposition on Saturday as more than 200,000 gathered in Munich to support Reza Pahlavi. The crowd marched with pre-1979 Iranian flags bearing the lion and sun emblem, beat drums, and chanted slogans like "Change, change, regime change" while global leaders met nearby at the Munich Security Conference. Munich police confirmed the massive turnout, far exceeding initial expectations and doubling organizers' estimates of 100,000. Pahlavi, in exile for over four decades as the son of Iran's last shah, addressed the conference via a press conference and townhall, framing the rallies as a "global call to action" to amplify voices inside Iran amid deadly repression, internet blackouts, and economic protests that began in late December. Some demonstrators traveled from across Europe, including Switzerland, to join and speak for those silenced at home. Organizers from groups like The Munich Circle aimed to sustain international focus on Iran, urging escalated pressure through sanctions, no negotiations, and support for a democratic transition.