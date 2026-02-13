Serbian 'iceman' defies sub-zero extremes for mental reset

For 15 years, the 41-year-old Serbian archaeologist, has walked snowy ridges in shorts, sat quietly in deep snow and floated in frozen lakes near Besna Kobila. His longest stretch lasted seven hours at minus ten degrees. Vladimir Stevanovic says the cold forces the mind to slow down. There is no room for distraction, only breath and movement. His videos have earned him thousands of followers, though he insists he is not chasing records. Like Wim Hof, he speaks of focus and calm, while doctors still urge caution. For Stevanovic, the shock of icy water simply helps him reset.