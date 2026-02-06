Pokémon theme park opens in Japan as tourism boom drives demand

Located inside Yomiuriland, it arrives as the country records strong tourist numbers. The site covers 26,000 square metres and is split into two areas. One is a forest trail where visitors walk past more than 600 life-sized Pokémon set among hills, grass and rocks. The other focuses on rides, shops and food, with carousel games, stage shows and exclusive merchandise. Although Pokémon attractions have appeared in the past, they were all temporary, including Pokémon The Park in Nagoya, which ran from March to September 2005 and was later recreated in Taiwan, as well as a Pokémon Island Adventure at Australia’s Warner Bros. Movie World in 1999. Early tickets vanished in a lottery sale, reflecting high demand. Reviews highlight a warm, immersive atmosphere, although some visitors say it lacks reasons to return. The park is pitching itself to Pokémon fans aged five and over, from families and Gen Z players to nostalgic millennials and hardcore Kanto devotees.