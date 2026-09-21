South Africa: Murder suspects appear in court as police find 10th body

Two South African women appeared in court on Monday over the killing of one of nine women found dead near Johannesburg; meanwhile police found a tenth body.

The nine bodies were found in Kempton Park over a period of two months, prompting alarm and anger. The two female suspects are among three people who were arrested over the weekend over Jabulile Ntimba, whose body was found earlier this month.

Prosecutors said the two women, both in their their thirties, had been charged with murder, perverting the cause of justice and possessing a dangerous weapon.

The third suspect, the brother of one of the female suspects, has not currently been charged due to insufficient evidence.

The women are due to return to court for a bail hearing on October 1st. Police suspect the murder potentially stemmed from a relationship-related matter, including what has been referred to as a love triangle.

With an average of 60 murders a day, South Africa has has one of the highest murder rates globally.