DRC: OCHA helps with response endeavours amid ebola outbreak

The Ebola outbreak continues to spread in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, OCHA, is helping response endeavours through rapid and flexible funding.

At one treatment centre, known as the CUBE and managed by an NGO and the government, health workers can provide critical care while limiting their exposure to the virus.

It's been hailed by OCHA officials, including Fadwa Benmbarek, OCHA Deputy Head of Office in DRC, who said, “this Ebola treatment centre is currently managed by the INGO ALIMA, who has developed the CUBE, which is a transparent care unit where the health workers are able to provide critical care to Ebola patients without having to wear the full protective equipment. But most importantly, it allows patients and their families to be able to communicate.”

The CUBE can be deployed quickly and can slash costs by up to 75 per cent compared with traditional treatment structures. It also accommodates patients needing specialized care, including newborns and those in critical condition.