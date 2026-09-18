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Egypt / China: Top officials meet in Beijing on Friday

Politburo Standing Committee member Wang Huning reacts during the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, Thursday, March 5, 2026.   -  
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AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

China-Africa relations

In the Chinese capital, the country's top political advisor Wang Huning met with Speaker of the Egyptian Senate Essam El Din Ahmed Mohamed Farid on Friday.

Wang described Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Egypt as successful and historic, adding that the two heads of state reached broad consensus, setting the scene for the development of bilateral relations.

Wang also added that China is prepared to work with Egypt to fully implement the that consensus, broaden mutually beneficial cooperation, and progress the building of a community with a shared future between the two nations.

On the Egyptian side, Farid stated that over the past seven decades, relations between Egypt and China have maintained healthy and steady development.

He insisted that Egypt is ready to actively participate in the building of the Belt and Road initiative, bolstering cooperation in economy, trade, science and technology.

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