BRICS leaders voice concern over Middle East war, call for restraint

The BRICS group of emerging economies on Saturday expressed concern over rising tensions in the Middle East and condemned the use of sanctions not authorised by the United Nations, as the leaders met in New Delhi to strengthen their position in global affairs seen as dominated by the West.

Leaders of India, Russia, China, and other BRICS nations showed off commemorative postage stamps issued to mark twenty years since the founding of the group of emerging economies.

This year’s summit is hosted by India, under the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability.”

"Our meeting today was very fruitful and creative. Besides the diversity of our views, our shared commitment to BRICS cooperation also came out clearly," Narendra Modi, Indian Prime Minister, said at the meeting. "It is clear from the discussion today that changing the world cannot be run with old institutions."

BRICS was founded as a forum for emerging economies looking for greater influence in institutions dominated by Western powers.

Middle East war

In a joint statement, leaders expressed their concern over the escalation of tensions in the Middle East, and called for calm and maximum restraint.

The bloc's foreign ministers had failed to agree on a joint statement when they met in New Delhi in May, with member states Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates divided over the war that began with US-Israeli strikes on Iran in late February.

But a statement was issued on Saturday after intense diplomatic efforts by India.

The statement also condemned attacks on civilian infrastructure and nuclear facilities.

"We express serious concern over deliberate attacks on civilian infrastructure and peaceful nuclear facilities under full safeguards of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), in violation of international law and relevant resolutions of the IAEA," it said.

"Nuclear safeguards, safety, and security must always be upheld, including in armed conflicts, to protect people and the environment from harm."

Chinese President Xi Jinping, speaking on Saturday, said that the Middle East war "does not serve the common interests of the international community," according to state news agency Xinhua.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian are also at the summit.

"We note the current global context of polarisation and distrust and encourage global action to strengthen international peace and security," the joint statement read.

"We stress the need to work together to maintain smooth flow of global trade, supply chains and energy, in accordance with applicable international law," it added.

Sovereignty

Chinese President Xi Jinping called on BRICS member states to oppose sovereignty violations and reject protectionism, Beijing's state media reported.

Xi told the gathering that BRICS should "oppose violations of other countries' sovereignty and interference in their internal affairs, (and) constructively participate in resolving hotspot issues," according to state news agency Xinhua.

"As the situation in the Middle East and the Gulf region continues to evolve, the war there has caused serious losses to people across the region," Xi said.

He also called on countries to "uphold the authority of the United Nations" in his remarks, Xinhua reported.

On trade, the Chinese president urged countries to "reject all forms of protectionism" and "support the multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organization at its core."

The comments come less than two weeks before Xi's expected visit to Washington, a major trade rival of Beijing.