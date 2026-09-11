Nigeria: Abuja bans all official visits to South Africa amid anti-immigrant violence

As violence in South Africa continues against immigrants, the Nigerian National Assembly has announced it is banning all official visits to the country.

It added that it ‘could not ignore persistent attacks on citizens abroad’ and cited reports of Nigerians killed, injured, displaced or forced to abandon businesses.

The ban also encompasses online engagements. For months, South Africa has been wracked by demonstrations, some of them proving deadly, against foreigners.

Last week in Durban for instance, marchers took to an encampment of Congolese nationals, triggering violent clashes. One of the continent’s most industrialised economies, South Africa has long been a magnet for both documented and undocumented immigrants .

However the nation is also grappling with high unemployment, weak social services and high crime rates.

Analysts say those have been increasingly blamed on immigrants in spite of decades of government failing. Nigeria has been vocal in its criticism on the issue, accusing South Africa of not doing enough to prevent the violence.