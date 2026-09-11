Moroccan lawyers extend strike over profession law

Moroccan lawyers are continuing a nationwide strike, launched nearly three months ago to protest changes to their practise which they say undermine their independence.

The reforms, championed by Justice Minister Abdellatif Ouahbi,and passed by parliament in May affects the training in lawyers, financial management and governance of law firms.

"We are observing a general boycott of professional services. This decision remains in force. The Executive Board of the Moroccan Bar Association renewed it today and has scheduled a meeting for 20 September 2026," said Me El Houssain Iziani, President of the Bar Associations of Morocco.

The changes were adopted in August despite the lawyers' ongoing protest and strike.

"Whichever government emerges from the elections, if it extends a hand to us to resolve this problem and this crisis, it will find ours extended as well, so that we can reach an appropriate solution. For this law has led to dysfunction, tragedies and harm," Iziani added.

The strike has disrupted the functioning of courts, causing delays in the handling of cases and preventing many citizens from filing legal complaints.