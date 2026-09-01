Madrid pledges €306 million in additional aid for Ceuta

Spain's government has approved more than 300 million euros in additional aid for its North African enclave of Ceuta.

Madrid said the funding is aimed at supporting "all fronts" in the tiny territory as it struggles to accommodate thousands of migrants who entered from Morocco last month.

“We are aware, and we have been witnesses, particularly those of us at this table, direct ones, of the urgent need to act from our part and from all authorities, so that there can be a return to the city of Ceuta of the calm and confidence that its citizens need as soon as possible,'' Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo told reporters after a cabinet meeting in Madrid on Tuesday.

Ministers were also asked about comments by Prime Minister Sanchez accusing foreign actors of spreading misinformation about Ceuta on social media.

“Different digital forums, from both Russia and Israel, amplified what happened with the intent to polarise and fracture Europe and Spanish society," Elma Saiz, Minister for Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, said.

"I also refer to internal information reports from the Foreign Office and also the European Union, on the 6th of August, also signalled Russia as a focal point of disinformation during these days in Ceuta.”

Sanchez said there was no evidence that Morocco was behind the massive influx of migrants to the enclave in late July.

An estimated 70,000 people crossed the border from Morocco in the space of a few days. Most returned almost immediately but some 5,000 are still in Ceuta.

More than 90 migrants died while attempting to make the crossing.