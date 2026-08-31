Guinea-Bissau votes on stronger presidency as military transition nears end

Guinea-Bissau voted Sunday on a proposed new constitution that would significantly strengthen presidential powers and shrink parliament, in a referendum seen as a test of the military government's bid to reshape the political system before elections scheduled for December.

The referendum proposes replacing the current semi-presidential system with a stronger presidential model, giving the head of state greater authority over the executive.

Under the draft constitution, the president would lead the Council of Ministers and gain the power to appoint and dismiss the prime minister. The number of lawmakers would also be reduced from 102 to 65, while electoral constituencies would be cut from 29 to 12.

Government supporters say the changes would curb recurring disputes between the presidency, government and parliament that have contributed to political instability.

General Tomás Djassi, head of the armed forces, defended the reforms, saying the constitution was designed to clarify the hierarchy of power and prevent repeated conflict between the president and prime minister.

Opposition calls for boycott

The opposition has rejected the proposed changes and urged voters to stay away from the referendum.

The African Party for the Independence of Guinea and Cape Verde, or PAIGC, said the draft would weaken the prime minister, subordinate parliament and political parties, and concentrate too much authority in the presidency.

Critics also question the legitimacy of the transitional authorities to rewrite the constitution, arguing that a military government should not make fundamental changes to the political system.

Political analyst Paulino Quadé questioned who drafted the document and whose interests would ultimately benefit from the reforms.

Turnout estimated at more than 55 percent

Despite calls for a boycott, the National Electoral Commission said participation could exceed 55 percent.

Commission secretary-general Idriça Djaló said voting took place peacefully and without any major incident. He reported strong turnout in regions including Bafatá, Gabú and Oio, while participation was lower in some parts of the capital, Bissau, and other areas.

The commission said logistical and organisational difficulties were reported in some locations but were progressively resolved.

The vote was due to close at 5 p.m., after which counting and the centralisation of results began. The electoral commission said preliminary results could take between three and seven days.

Transition follows disputed election

The referendum comes less than four months before a presidential election scheduled for December 6, which is intended to restore civilian rule after the latest military takeover.

The military seized power on November 27, 2025, three days after a disputed presidential election in which then-president Umaro Sissoco Embaló and opposition candidate Fernando Dias both claimed victory.

The army halted the electoral process and installed a military leadership headed by General Horta N’Tam.

The coup deepened a democratic crisis across West Africa, where several countries have come under military rule in recent years.

Long history of political instability

Since gaining independence from Portugal in 1973, the country has experienced repeated coups and attempted coups.

Its political instability has also been linked to entrenched poverty and its role as a major transit point for cocaine trafficking between Latin America and Europe.

The World Bank says the country has abundant natural resources relative to its population, yet more than half of its roughly 2.2 million people live in poverty.

Citizens remain divided

Some residents say they are more concerned about political stability and living conditions than constitutional reform.

High school teacher Bacar Camará said the transitional authorities should instead focus on reconciliation and creating a better political climate.

Carolina Djeme, another resident of Bissau, said she would vote against the new constitution because she did not know enough about it to support it.

Supporters of the reform, however, argue that concentrating executive authority could reduce institutional disputes and create a more stable political system.

The referendum result will now determine whether those proposed changes take effect as the country moves toward a planned return to civilian rule in December.