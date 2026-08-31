Haiti mourns victims of Kenscoff gang attack as fear grips community

Hundreds of mourners gathered at a church near Haiti’s capital on Sunday to bury victims of a brutal gang attack that killed at least 47 people and left more than 50 others kidnapped. The killings have renewed fears that worsening violence is undoing fragile security gains.

Grieving families and residents packed the church in Kenscoff, a farming community southwest of the capital, as coffins arrived.

Mourners wiped away tears, raised their hands and cried out during the emotional service, while gospel music filled the church.

The building was so crowded that dozens of people were forced to stand outside and watch through the windows as the community honored those killed.

Among the victims were a mother, a father and their son, as well as a 70-year-old man whose body was reportedly set on fire by gang members.

Attack shatters sense of security

Armed men stormed Kenscoff on August 23 in the middle of the night, killing at least 47 people and kidnapping more than 50 others.

The attack ranks among the largest mass kidnappings reported in Haiti in recent years and has deeply shaken residents who had begun to believe security conditions were improving.

Survivors have since taken to the streets to protest, accusing police of failing to prevent the assault and protect the community.

Police investigate possible failures

Haiti’s National Police has ordered an investigation into the attack, including whether it resulted from negligence or possible complicity.

The probe is expected to examine how the heavily armed attackers were able to enter the community and carry out the killings and kidnappings.

Authorities have not publicly identified those responsible for the assault.

Community remains on alert

Outside the church, armed civilians stood guard alongside police officers as mourners gathered, fearing another attack.

The presence of automatic weapons underscored the insecurity gripping the area, where residents increasingly rely on themselves to defend their communities.

For those burying their loved ones, the funeral was both a farewell and a stark reminder of the continuing threat posed by Haiti’s armed gangs.