Calm returns to Niger's capital one day after failed army mutiny

Life in Niamey returned to normal on Sunday, one day after Niger’s military regime put down a mutiny by soldiers.

Intense fighting took place in the early hours of Saturday before dozens of soldiers were detained. Several others were killed as they tried to storm the presidential palace.

The troops were reportedly unhappy about the government’s failure to quell militant activity in the country.

It was the third time the capital has seen fighting this year but the two previous incidents involved jihadists attacking a key military base within the airport.

"As soon as there’s a mutiny, it means that things aren’t going well," Niamey resident Hassane Assoumane, said on Sunday.

"It means that perhaps the soldiers have something to demand, and now it’s up to the current authorities to find a solution: whether they try to come to an agreement with the mutineers or whether they opt for another course of action, it’s for them to decide.”

Niger’s leader General Abdourahmane Tiani came to power in a coup three years ago, promising to improve security.

But his regime has struggled to stop attacks by groups affiliated with the so-called Islamic State and Al-Qaeda.

Tiani has cut ties with its former colonial power France and sought support from other partners, including Iran, Turkey and Russia.

Russia’s paramilitary Africa Corps reportedly helped repel Saturday’s mutiny.