Volunteers in Algeria moblise to support families displaced by wildfires

Volunteers have mobilised to provide essential supplies to families displaced by wildfires in Jijel province, northeastern Algeria.

Residents affected by the fires have been taking shelter in schools, where aid is being collected and distributed.

The wildfire victims include residents from the municipalities of Djemaa Beni Habibi and Bordj Tahar.

"When the fire broke out, I ran for my life," says Nawara Bouhanach, a wildfire victim from the municipality of Djemaâ Beni Habibi.

"There were around 800 people, maybe more, all the residents from here. You should have seen the scene. I was at the mosque and I came straight here, to the school. I have nothing left. I no longer have a house, I no longer have a village, nothing. I have absolutely nothing left except the clothes I am wearing.”

Saïd Bouzit is a volunteer at a school in Djemaa Beni Habibi where displaced families are being sheltered:

"Here, at Taleb Abdelkrim School, there are around 800 people, perhaps more, perhaps fewer. It is difficult to establish an exact count given the scale of the tragedy. The situation these people are facing is truly heartbreaking. For our part, we are doing our duty.”

Medical teams are also attending to displaced residents at the temporary shelters.

The fires have killed at least 12 people and caused extensive damage in the affected areas, with homes and villages destroyed and residents forced to flee.

Volunteers are transporting basic supplies, including water, bread and milk, to the affected communities.