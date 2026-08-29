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Funerals held for victims of Algeria's deadly wildfires

A man walks along a road bordering a forest scorched by a wildfire in Jijel, Algeria, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

and AFP

Algeria

Victims of deadly wildfires that swept through Algeria’s northeastern Jijel province were laid to rest on Friday, their coffins carried to the cemetery by members of the country’s Civil Protection.

Prime Minister Sifi Ghrieb joined grieving family members and local residents in Djemaa Beni Habibi for the funerals. He travelled to the region earlier in the week to assess the damage and help coordinate the response.

The death toll stands at 12, with 54 people injured. President Abdelmajid Tebboune on Thursday declared three days of national mourning.

Summer wildfires are not unusual in northern Algeria, but hotter temperatures and prolonged drought linked to climate change are increasing their intensity.

Authorities recorded nearly 2,000 fires across the country in July alone.

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