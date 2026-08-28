Israeli activists urge EU in Jerusalem protest: ‘silence is complicity’ on Gaza

Around a dozen Israeli activists gathered outside European Union representative offices in east Jerusalem on 28 August, calling on the bloc to take a stronger position on the war in Gaza. Holding placards and chanting through a megaphone, the protesters accused the EU of remaining silent over what they described as war crimes and apartheid. “Silence is complicity,” one activist said, urging European governments to speak out. Among those taking part was activist Louis Frankenthaler, who addressed the gathering through a megaphone. Israeli police monitored the protest, while staff inside the EU offices briefly displayed a sign featuring a heart at a window. The small demonstration came amid continued international debate over Israel’s military campaign in Gaza and the European Union’s response to the conflict. The activists did not represent the Israeli government, and their allegations reflected their own position. The gathering highlighted calls from some Israeli groups for European governments to adopt a more critical stance towards the war and its humanitarian consequences.