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Passengers face long delays as Kenyan airport workers call strike

Stranded passengers waiting for their flights out of JKIA airport in Nairobi, Kenya, Wednesday, March 6, 2019.   -  
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Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

and Agencies

Airport

Passengers at Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport faced long delays on Sunday after Kenyan air traffic controllers and airport staff resumed a strike.

The workers’ union cited issues including unpaid wages, job security and working conditions.

The action follows a previous labour dispute that was temporarily resolved after government intervention.

"We were supposed to leave at 4 pm today, but due to the inconvenience and the protests that were here this morning, is that we will be leaving at midnight today," said international student Nicole Jepkorir. "It's very inconvenient.”

Kenya’s Airport Authority says it’s working to minimise the disruption. But for now, passengers arriving at the airport are facing revised departure times and long waits.

After failing to reach agreement on Sunday, talks between the union and government officials were due to resume on Monday.

Meanwhile, passengers are advised to contact their airlines before travelling to the airport.

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