Workers at Kenya's main airport call off strike after two days of disruption

Workers at Kenya's main airport on Tuesday ended a strike that caused severe disruptions to local and international flights and air traffic control operations.

Nairobi's Jomo Kenyatta International Airport is one of the busiest air transport hubs in Africa and the “go-slow” action left thousands of passengers stranded.

In a statement on X, the Airports Authority said the Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU) agreed to return to work following mediation by the government and other officials.

KAWU confirmed that the strike had been called off. No further information has been given about the agreement reached.

It held the industrial action over unresolved grievances, including an employment agreement that is stalled in negotiations.

While the transport ministry said flights at the Nairobi airport would recommence, it was not clear how long it would take for operations to return to normal.

The Kenya Airline Pilots Association earlier warned the strike could undermine safety as it would disrupt crew scheduling, "increasing fatigue risk".

In 2024, workers at JKIA went on strike to protest against the government's plan to award India's Adani Group a tender to expand the airport.

They warned the deal would cost local jobs and deprive taxpayers of future airport profits.

Kenya later cancelled the partnership with Adani, citing "corruption" after chairman Gautam Adani was indicted in the United States.