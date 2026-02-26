Kenya rolls out twice-yearly HIV prevention shot in Nairobi slum

Kenya began administering the first doses of lenacapavir—a groundbreaking twice-yearly HIV prevention injection—in a Nairobi slum on Thursday, offering new hope in the country's fight against the virus.

"Today is a moment of hope for thousands of Kenyan families," Health Minister Aden Duale said during the launch in Kawangware.

The drug, which reduces HIV transmission risk by over 99.9%, will be provided free of charge.

Hope and relief

Samson Mutua, 27, became the first recipient. Peace Lawrence, a 23-year-old sex worker, called the injection "a relief," saying she often forgot daily PrEP pills.

"Having sex with multiple partners always leaves me in fear," she told AFP.

Community health worker Carol Njomo explained eligibility requires being HIV-negative, over 15, and at high risk.

Cushioning against aid cuts

Kenya received 21,000 doses through Gilead Sciences and the Global Fund.

The rollout comes as African countries grapple with U.S. aid cuts affecting HIV programs across the continent.