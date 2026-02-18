Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Kenya to roll out game-changing HIV drug in March

A pharmacist holds lenacapavir, HIV prevention drug, at the Desmond Tutu Health Foundation's Masiphumelele Research Site, Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday, July 23, 2024.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Nardus Engelbrecht/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Dominic Wabwireh

with other agencies

Kenya

Kenya will begin rolling out a revolutionary new HIV-prevention drug in March, offering near-complete protection with just two shots a year. The move comes as African nations scramble to adapt to shifting US foreign aid priorities.

Lenacapavir, manufactured by Gilead Sciences, reduces HIV transmission risk by over 99.9 percent.

Kenya received its first batch of 21,000 doses on Tuesday through a deal with the Global Fund.

"The first phase will begin early March, covering 15 counties," Health Minister Aden Duale announced, with an additional 12,000 doses expected by April.

Aid uncertainty looms

The rollout comes as African countries grapple with aid cuts under President Donald Trump's administration.

Eastern and southern Africa account for 52 percent of the 40.8 million people living with HIV worldwide.

The US has committed an additional 25,000 doses to Kenya, which has a 3.7 percent HIV prevalence rate.

New partnership model

In December, Kenya signed a $2.5 billion bilateral health deal with the US—the first since Trump dismantled USAID.

Washington will provide $1.6 billion over five years while Kenya contributes $850 million, gradually assuming more responsibility.

However, a Kenyan senator has challenged the agreement in court, citing constitutional violations.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..