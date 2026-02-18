Kenya to roll out game-changing HIV drug in March

Kenya will begin rolling out a revolutionary new HIV-prevention drug in March, offering near-complete protection with just two shots a year. The move comes as African nations scramble to adapt to shifting US foreign aid priorities.

Lenacapavir, manufactured by Gilead Sciences, reduces HIV transmission risk by over 99.9 percent.

Kenya received its first batch of 21,000 doses on Tuesday through a deal with the Global Fund.

"The first phase will begin early March, covering 15 counties," Health Minister Aden Duale announced, with an additional 12,000 doses expected by April.

Aid uncertainty looms

The rollout comes as African countries grapple with aid cuts under President Donald Trump's administration.

Eastern and southern Africa account for 52 percent of the 40.8 million people living with HIV worldwide.

The US has committed an additional 25,000 doses to Kenya, which has a 3.7 percent HIV prevalence rate.

New partnership model

In December, Kenya signed a $2.5 billion bilateral health deal with the US—the first since Trump dismantled USAID.

Washington will provide $1.6 billion over five years while Kenya contributes $850 million, gradually assuming more responsibility.

However, a Kenyan senator has challenged the agreement in court, citing constitutional violations.