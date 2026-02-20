Zimbabwe Launches Groundbreaking HIV Prevention Drug Lenacapavir

Zimbabwe has become one of the first countries globally to launch a national program for lenacapavir, a twice-yearly injectable HIV prevention drug, marking a major milestone in the country's fight to end AIDS as a public health threat.

Health Minister Douglas Mombeshora officially launched the program Thursday, calling it "an important day in Zimbabwe's national response to HIV."

Developed by Gilead Sciences and approved locally in November, lenacapavir is nearly 100% effective and eliminates the need for daily PrEP pills—a game-changer for those struggling with adherence.

Rollout strategy

Funded by the U.S. government and The Global Fund, the initial phase targets over 46,000 high-risk individuals across 24 sites nationwide.

Priority groups include adolescent girls, young women, and sex workers who face disproportionate infection rates.

Zimbabwe's HIV context

With 1.3 million people living with HIV, Zimbabwe carries one of Africa's highest burdens.

However, the country has achieved UNAIDS' 95-95-95 treatment targets and reduced prevalence from 34% in the early 2000s to approximately 12% today.

Community response

In Epworth, community leader Melody Dengu received the jab earlier this month and has already referred 12 others.

"Lenacapavir is the next best thing to a vaccine," said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.