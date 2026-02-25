Zimbabwe walks away from $367M US health deal over sovereignty concerns

Zimbabwe has abruptly pulled out of talks with the United States over a new health aid deal meant to replace a program dismantled under President Donald Trump.

The agreement would have provided $367 million over five years, supporting 1.2 million Zimbabweans receiving HIV treatment.

Officials say the negotiations were halted because the terms threatened national autonomy, with concerns that the pact could shift control of disease response and grant Washington broad access to health data.

The US has been pursuing similar agreements across Africa under its "America First" strategy, partly to counter China’s influence on the continent, with Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda, Lesotho, and Eswatini among the countries that have signed deals.

With Zimbabwe stepping back, the US now faces the task of winding down its health assistance in the country, leaving the future of HIV and broader health support uncertain.