Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Zimbabwe walks away from $367M US health deal over sovereignty concerns

Nurses are seen inside a tent set aside for cholera patients at a clinic in Harare, Zimbabwe, Saturday Nov. 18, 2023.   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe has abruptly pulled out of talks with the United States over a new health aid deal meant to replace a program dismantled under President Donald Trump.

The agreement would have provided $367 million over five years, supporting 1.2 million Zimbabweans receiving HIV treatment.

Officials say the negotiations were halted because the terms threatened national autonomy, with concerns that the pact could shift control of disease response and grant Washington broad access to health data.

The US has been pursuing similar agreements across Africa under its "America First" strategy, partly to counter China’s influence on the continent, with Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda, Lesotho, and Eswatini among the countries that have signed deals.

With Zimbabwe stepping back, the US now faces the task of winding down its health assistance in the country, leaving the future of HIV and broader health support uncertain.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..