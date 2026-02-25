Zimbabwe bans all raw mineral exports with immediate effect

Zimbabwe has imposed an immediate freeze on exports of all raw minerals and lithium concentrate, the mines ministry announced Wednesday, tightening state control over resources critical to global clean-energy and defense industries.

"Government expects cooperation of the mining industry on this measure which has been taken in the national interest," Mines Minister Polite Kambamura said in a statement.

The ban covers all raw minerals already in transit and remains in place until further notice.

Global context

The move aligns with a worldwide trend as nations scramble to secure rare earths and strategic minerals essential for smartphones, green energy systems, and military equipment.

Many producing countries are tightening supply chain controls.

Value addition priority

The government aims to ensure "transparency, in-country value addition and beneficiation" in mineral exports.

The ban on lithium concentrates was originally scheduled for January 2027—a deadline meant to push mining companies toward local processing.

Zimbabwe holds Africa's largest lithium reserves and ships much of its production to China for refining. Mining contributes 14.3% to Zimbabwe's GDP.