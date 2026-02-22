Somaliland offers US access to minerals as it pushes for recognition

As the breakaway region of Somaliland continues to seek international recognition, it said on Saturday that it was willing to give the United States access to its minerals and military bases.

In December, Israel became the first and only country to recognise Somaliland‘s independence since it declared its autonomy from Somalia in 1991.

"Our friends, if it's Israel or the United States, explore the potential of minerals that we have, particularly the rare earth and the strategic minerals, which we know are becoming very important for the US,” said Khadar Hussein Abdi, Somaliland's Minister of the Presidency.

In an interview with the AFP news agency, he said the territory would “agree on something with the United States. "

Officials say the territory's natural resources include lithium, coltan, and other sought-after materials, although independent confirmation is lacking.

In recent weeks, Somaliland’s leader, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, had already suggested granting Israel privileged access to its mineral resources.

Meanwhile, Hussein Abdi said he could not rule out the possibility of also allowing Israel to set up a military presence.

Mogadishu, which considers the region part of Somalia, has denounced Israel’s recognition as an attack on its territorial integrity, a position backed by most African and Arab leaders.

Analysts suggest Israel recognised Somaliland because of its strategic location across the Gulf of Aden from Yemen.

That country’s rebel Houthi’s have often attacked Israeli assets in the region, in solidarity with Palestinians.

But Hussein Abdi denied this saying the acceptance of Somaliland was “not shaped by military or security” but “by the fact that Israel has recognised an existing state".

He said two countries that acknowledge one another “have the potential to agree on a number of strategic issues”.