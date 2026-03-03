Zimbabwe releases over 4,000 prisoners under presidential amnesty

Zimbabwe on Monday began releasing nearly 4,000 inmates under a presidential amnesty in a bid to ease overcrowding in the country’s prisons.

It was announced by the cabinet in February on the same day it approved changes to the constitution as part of a plan to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa's term till 2030.

The order grants a general amnesty to specific categories of convicted inmates, as authorised by the president.

"The 2026 amnesty is targeted and merit based, focusing on vulnerable groups and those who have demonstrated significant progress in their rehabilitation," saidZimbabwe’s Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi,

He said the action reflects a commitment to restorative justice and national compassion and that it did not include prisoners convicted of serious crimes.

A total of 4,305 prisoners, including 223 women, are set to be released under the Clemency Order.

In a prison yard at Harare Central Prison on Monday, hundreds of inmates sat on the floor in two groups. On one side were those still in their orange prison uniforms, destined to remain behind.

While on the other, were the men who had already changed into civilian clothes waiting to be processed for release and return home.

Among those freed was 23‑year‑old Tendai Chitsika, who had been serving a six‑month sentence for theft and was only two months away from completing it.

"It was a learning curve for me. I'm a changed person and I promise to do good out there," he said, adding: "I want to thank the president for this opportunity."

Some broke into chants of "Mnangagwa huchi", which loosely translated means "Mnangagwa is honey", while one prisoner held aloft a banner bearing the president's face.

Demetria Sichauke was among the women released.

"I learnt a lot during my incarceration including making bags and key holders and now drug dealing is a thing of the past,” she said.

Zimbabwe's prisons held just over 24,000 inmates in the second quarter of 2025, according to recent available national data.

The scheme also did not include those of contravening "the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act", a charge that has been used in the past against protesters and political opposition.

There has been much anger in Zimbabwe over the proposed constitutional changes to allow Mnangagwa to extend his term in office by two years.

The move has been described by opposition figures as a constitutional “coup”. Other provisions scrap general presidential elections, giving parliament the power to choose the president.

The amendments still need to be passed by parliament which is weighted in favour of the ruling Zanu-PF party