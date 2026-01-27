Welcome to Africanews

Amadou Oury Bah re-appointed prime minister under Guinea's new government

Guinea's Prime Minister Amadou Oury Bah addresses the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024.   -  
By Rédaction Africanews

and AFP

Guinea

Guinea’s new president, Mamadi Doumbouya, has appointed a prime minister, less than two weeks after being sworn in.

Amadou Oury Bah served as prime minister for almost two years under the country’s military junta. He and his cabinet submitted their resignation last week, following Doumbouya’s inauguration.

Oury is now back in the same role under the new government, according to a decree read on national television on Monday evening.

Doumbouya was elected to a seven-year term in December, four years after he toppled Guinea's first freely-elected president, Alpha Conde.

He had initially vowed not to run for president after seizing power but in September voters approved a new constitution in a referendum that allowed junta members to run for office.

In the same decree, Doumbouya announced that the government will include 27 ministries and two secretaries-general. Their appointments are expected in the coming days.

